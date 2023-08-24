We Are One, a local nondenominational nonprofit organization, is hosting a free community giveaway event on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Complex, where 150,000 pounds of groceries, a value of $250,000, will be given away divided to serve 2,500 families.
The rain-or-shine event will also have 5,000 pairs of shoes to give out, 20 hairstylists on call for free haircuts, photographers taking free family portraits, career services, community services and basic medical, vision and dental screening assessments.
On top of all that, 4,000 hot lunches will be served.
Praise bands will provide music, and a prayer tent will be onsite for those needs.
Jason Sitton, We Are One board member and one of the community event organizers, said the event came about when families were disappointed when Convoy of Hope event wasn’t going to return in 2023. We Are One board members acted quickly and began planning the free community giveaway event in February.
“This event is going to be a place where people can find help and hope,” Sitton said. “Our main goal is trying to promote hope by loving our neighbors as ourselves.”
After crunching the numbers, We Are One estimated that families with three children could receive about $800 worth of provisions and services from the giveaway.
“To help them recover if they were behind,” Sitton said, “or to help them get ahead if they weren’t.”
There are no restrictions to receive, nor qualifications to get in the gate. We Are One wanted all people to benefit from the event and services.
“We just want to provide hope and love on people,” Sitton continued.
“We are a 100% volunteer organization, and this is something we believe we need to do.”
The Cumberland County Community Complex is located at 1398 Livingston Rd. in Crossville. Those without access to transportation can call UCHRA at 1-833-828-7477 for pick up and drop off services to and from the We Are One community event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.