Dear Uncle Gib readers, without saying how old I am, this is the strangest Easter and Passover time of my lifetime. Even in our most perilous times, such as during World War II, the churches and synagogues all being closed down was not a factor that everyone had to deal with.
If much of your social and service life revolves around your place of worship, it is difficult to know that we are unable to safely gather together. Has this made you consider the importance of gathering together in worship?
We've had to cancel a lot of things. Church services, school, conventions, sporting events, concerts; the list goes on and on. Maybe it’s time to slow down and think about some of those things we have on our personal lists. What are the high priority items in your life?
With the advances in the medical fields over the last 100 years we know there are some simple things that can help with the spread of illness. We've been asked to be careful, observe distancing, hand washing, and not to gather in large groups. These seem like simple things that are only common sense. As has been so commonly said, “We are all in this together.”
As we are called upon personally, and as families, to observe the Holy Days of this unusual spring of 2020, take this opportunity to pray for each other and our nation, and thank God for our blessings.
Exodus 12:13, “Now the blood shall be a sign for you on the houses where you are. And when I see the blood, I will pass over you; and the plague shall not be on you to destroy you when I strike the land of Egypt.”
Exodus 13:3, “And Moses said unto the people, Remember this day, in which ye came out from Egypt, out of the house of bondage; for by strength of hand the LORD brought you out from this place; there shall no leavened bread be eaten.”
Matthew 28:5, 6 “And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.”
1 Corinthians 5:7 “Purge out therefore the old leaven, that ye may be a new lump, as ye are unleavened. For even Christ our Passover is sacrificed for us.”
Isaiah 41:10 “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
Psalm 46:1 “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”
1 Peter 5:6,7 “Humble yourselves, then, under God's mighty hand, so that he will lift you up in his own good time. Leave all your worries with him, because he cares for you.”
Revelation 1:17 “Then He placed His right hand on me and said, Do not be afraid. I am the First and the Last.”
