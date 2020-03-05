Dozens of businesses and individuals in Cumberland County have stepped up to collect items, volunteer and donate to help tornado victims in Cookeville and Putnam County from the March 3 tornado that killed 18 people, injured dozens and destroyed many homes.
Spence Walker of Crossville said he went to Cookeville to volunteer Wednesday and was turned away because there were hundreds of volunteers.
“Praise God. There’s no doubt why they call Tennessee the volunteers. I liked to never find a parking spot. It was wonderful, people were there from all counties and people of all ages,” Walker said.
Videos shared on social media on the Cookeville Strong Facebook page showed more than a thousand people lining up to volunteer.
Like Walker, many Cumberland County residents are wondering what they can do to help.
The Putnam County Emergency Management Agency posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning, “Due to the amazing generosity of our supporters, we are currently at capacity for item donations. Monetary donations are most needed right now.”
The Putnam County EMA said volunteers will be needed in the future and coming weeks but the most important thing now is funding to help the victims. If additional donations are needed in the future, the Chronicle will publish a request.
Monetary donations
There are several ways to donate funds.
An official Cookeville-Putnam County Tornado Relief fund has been created. Monetary donations can be made at any of the 19 locations of Bank of Putnam County including Cumberland County Bank branches.
For those who would prefer to donate electronically, an account has been set up through Venmo @CookevillePutnamCountyTornado and via Paypal.com with the email address — donate@cookevilleputnamcountytornadorelieffund.com.
Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, announced Food City will host a fundraising campaign to benefit relief efforts for tornado victims in the Cookeville, Putnam County area.
Food City has pledged $10,000 to kick off the campaign and all Food City stores will collect monetary donations at the checkouts in all stores in Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia. All of the funds collected will go exclusively to the Cookeville-Putnam County Tornado Relief Fund.
The campaign will run from Thursday, March 5 through Tuesday, March 10.
“The lives of many of our friends and neighbors have been devastated by these tornadoes. We certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance at this critical time.” Smith said.
In Fairfield Glade, the Community Club will be raising funds in two areas:
The Golf Department will donate funds from a golf clinic on the driving range at Heatherhurst Golf Course March 11 and 12 from 12-1 p.m. The cost is $20. Clinics are open to everyone and no signups are required. All money and donations received will go to the victims of the tornado-damaged areas. Monetary donations can also be given at the Heatherhurst Pro Shop only.
The Fairfield Glade Racquet Center will be raising funds with all proceeds from the Thursday night drop-in tennis from 5-7 p.m. going to the tornado victims. Also, on Friday, Tennis Pro William Taylor will run a clinic from 2-3:30 p.m. for $20 per person, with proceeds going to tornado relief.
Blood donations
Medic Regional Blood Center in Crossville is accepting blood donations at its office at 79 N. Main St. in Crossville. Darren Ellis, communications coordinator with Medic, said, “We have sent some to Putnam County through Blood Assurance, the blood bank in that area. We are always accepting donations here in Crossville and if they need more blood and request it we will definitely send more.”
Blood donations will be accepted until 6 p.m. Friday, March 6.
A blood drive was also held Thursday, March 5, at North Cumberland Elementary School.
According to the Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, as of press time Thursday, the following businesses and locations in Cumberland County collected donations:
Cumberland Fellowship Church
Pappy's Place
The Chop Shop
Salon Suites
MasterCorp
CCHS Beta Club
Scott Proffitt Trucking
Antebellum Salon
Stevie's Elite Athletics
Parson and Wright CPA
Quality Home Health
Buckeye Home Medical Equipment
Synergy Medical Associates
Grace Givers Home Care
SERVPRO
Fairfield Glade Police Department
This & That Thrift
FOCCAS
Pomona United Methodist Church
Upper Cumberland Federal Credit Union
NAPA Auto Parts
The Realty Firm
Crossville Dragway
Girl Scouts
Gifts From the Heart
Polished Nail Bar & Beauty Lounge
Mountain Barn Builders
Central Baptist Church
Consolidated Body Shop
Mèrci Beauty Lounge
TCAT Crossville
Dirty Girls Nursery
SMHS FFA
Manchester Tank
Cumberland County Schools Nutrition
For volunteer information, the Putnam County EMA Facebook page will publish information as it is available. Email helpnow@putnamcountytn.gov for more information. The Chronicle will publish more volunteer and donation opportunities if they become available in the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.