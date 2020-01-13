Cumberland County Soil Conservation District recently honored district supervisor Sue Wattenbarger for her 35 years of dedicated service and outstanding leadership.
Wattenbarger was presented with a Distinguished Service Award during the District’s annual fish fry and awards ceremony.
“Sue is a vital member of the SCD board of supervisors and is a tremendous asset in helping maintain soil and water resources for future generations,” said Jeff Dodson, Cumberland County SCD chairman.
Wattenbarger was first elected in 1984 and has been re-elected to the Cumberland County SCD 11 times.
She has served as back-up for the secretary-treasurer for several years.
Wattenbarger has served on the Soil Stewardship Committee. She has also been instrumental in the success of the SCD’s annual poster contest.
She served a three-year term as the Area 4 director for the Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts.
