Sue Wattenbarger, right, is presented a Distinguished Service Award by Cumberland County Soil Conservation District President Jeff Dodson for her 35 years of service.

Cumberland County Soil Conservation District recently honored district supervisor Sue Wattenbarger for her 35 years of dedicated service and outstanding leadership.

Wattenbarger was presented with a Distinguished Service Award during the District’s annual fish fry and awards ceremony.

“Sue is a vital member of the SCD board of supervisors and is a tremendous asset in helping maintain soil and water resources for future generations,” said Jeff Dodson, Cumberland County SCD chairman.

Wattenbarger was first elected in 1984 and has been re-elected to the Cumberland County SCD 11 times. 

She has served as back-up for the secretary-treasurer for several years. 

Wattenbarger has served on the Soil Stewardship Committee. She has also been instrumental in the success of the SCD’s annual poster contest.

She served a three-year term as the Area 4 director for the Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts. 

 

 

