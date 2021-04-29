Fees for water taps and cemetery services with the city of Crossville will be going up July 1.
The Crossville City Council approved the increases as part of their consent agenda April 13, noting neither had been adjusted in many years.
“Our discussion at our [March] work session was that we would try to bring these up to break even rather than losing money on everything,” Crossville Mayor James Mayberry said.
The fees for a water tap will increase to the following amounts:
•3/4-inch line — $1,100 for inside the city limits, $1,200 outside the city limits, an increase of $350
•1-inch line — $1,300 inside the city limits, $1,400 outside the city limits, an increase of $350
•1 1/2-inch line — $3,200 inside the city limits, $3,700 outside the city limits, an increase of $1,200
•2-inch line — $3,500 inside the city limits, $4,000 outside the city limits, an increase of $500
Councilman Rob Harrison said the council needed to schedule a review of rates more often to avoid the need for large increases.
“I would like us to look at this every five years,” Harrison said.
City Manager Greg Wood said there had been changes in requirements for the materials used in water system components and increases in other material costs.
Current rates for opening and closing graves were set in 2014. Those rates will increase by $250 for regular grave openings, $100-$150 for cremains, and $100 for baby. Disinterment will increase by $500.
The city also adjusted the cost for grave lots, which have been the same since 1997. The city charges vary based on if the person is a city resident or non-resident. New rates range from $225 for cremains to $450 for regular lots for city residents. The non-resident rates range from $350 for cremains to $650 for regular lots.
Wood also asked the council to consider adding a columbarium to the cemetery, offer more capacity in a smaller space.
“I would think it is much more cost effective,” Wood said. “Plus, there’s a lot more folks using cremation these days.”
The council also approved a change order that will close out the Miller Ave. sewer line project.
“We got what we paid for,” City Engineer Tim Begley told the council during its April 6 work session.
The final contract includes a $47,519 increase due to additional 12-inch sewer line installed to meet the new line at Lantana Rd. The project also was designed during the dry season but work was performed during a wet period, requiring more rock at ditch crossings.
“The older line had up to 50 breaks in the last seven years. Our maintenance line is very happy that we have replaced it,” Begley said.
The total cost for the Miller Ave. sewer main project was $728,034.
Other items approved as part of the consent agenda include:
•$52,310.46 for the Catoosa water department to purchase 288 water registers and 150 meters. This purchase was included in the 2020-’21 budget
•$6,319 to purchase two air conditioning units for cooling of electrical components at the Meadow Park Lake and Holiday Hills water treatment plants
•$12,112.50 to purchase 95 meters for the city water department. The purchase was included in the 2020-’21 budget
•$12,100 to purchase Itron meter reading equipment for the city water department. The purchase was included in the 2020-’21 budget
