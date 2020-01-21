The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park have added a water filling station for refilling plastic water bottles thanks to a $500 grant from the Friends of Tennessee State Parks, awarded in July. It is inside the bathroom part of the museum building next to the Harvest Restaurant at Cumberland Mountain State Park.
In only a few weeks, the counter showed 350 refills, which Friends members hope prevented unnecessary plastic bottle thowaways.
The fountain retrofit also is part of the state and local park commitment to "Go Green With Us,” with a goal to protect and preserve state parks through resource conservation, sustainable operations and recycling. Cumberland Mountain State Park hopes to be at the gold level soon. For more details, visit tnstateparks.com/about/go-green-with-us.
