Talks with representatives of area utility districts toward forming a regional water authority put the brakes on a new city public works director position, Crossville Mayor James Mayberry said.
Crossville City Council initially approved the creation of the position last December. Funding for the post was not included in the 2020-’21 city budget, and Councilman J.H. Graham III said he’d been told by Wood the omission was because the position would be unnecessary if the city joined a regional water authority.
“This discussion on a utility district has been going on for 15 years, and I don’t see it happening any time soon,” the mayor said earlier this month.
“This discussion had not been brought to the Council earlier pending positive discussion with the other major utilities, which has not happened, and many more details would need to be worked out.”
Crossville City Council unanimously approved Mayberry’s Aug. 11 motion to move forward with a job description and process, turning over the hiring to City Manager Greg Wood. His motion also included an ordinance for a budget amendment not to exceed $110,854.
Council members unanimously approved the ordinance on second reading Tuesday. The third and final reading, likely to come in September, is required for enactment.
During the Council’s Aug. 4 work session, Graham said he opposed the partnership because it would include the city relinquishing its utility assets and system, as well as pledging its credit and taxing powers to the entity.
“In reality, if this new utility district was to form, the city water and sewer, including Catoosa Utility District, Crab Orchard Utility, South Cumberland District and Grandview Utility would all pledge their assets and liabilities to form the new utility,” Mayberry said in the Council’s Aug. 11 meeting.
“The city obviously has more assets than the others and, by far, a greater percentage of debts.”
The partnership would instead mean lower water rates for all in Cumberland County, including Crossville, while increasing countywide connectivity at no cost to the city taxpayers, the mayor said.
“The Crossville water and sewer rate payers are the ones that pay for their water and sewer,” Mayberry said. “It is a separate entity from the Crossville taxpayers, as do the other regional utilities. Other regional utilities are concerned with loss of their assets. They lose their debt, too, and they would be partners — and not customers — of the Crossville Water Department.”
He added, “It was said that the other utilities could bring their checkbooks and their straws and buy water from Crossville. When — if ever — this utility district is ever developed, it will be a partnership and not just the city selling water to these other utilities.”
If formed, the regional utility would operate with an independent board consisting of three members from Crossville; a member each from the present water districts of Crab Orchard, South Cumberland and Catoosa; and a member from the county at large.
“I’m satisfied that that issue’s been put to bed for the time being,” Wood said. “It was brought up as a potential piece of legislation last year [and] never made it to the floor. From what I understand, it’s not going forward from now on.”
