Members of the Cumberland Plateau Water Authority want to hear from the utility districts in the community.
“As a lifelong resident of this community, I know how important this is,” said Greg Tabor, member of the board. ”You can’t live without water … We need to know what each utility is looking for, not just for their community but as a whole, and what we can do to make this thing work.
“If you don’t have water, it don’t matter what the rate is. You’ve got to have it.”
The regional water authority, created last year under a private act of the Tennessee General Assembly, is planning a water summit to start those conversations.
The meeting will be held Aug. 24 at Cumberland Mountain State Park in the lower level of the park restaurant, beginning at 8 a.m.
The agenda includes presentations by the executive director of the Dickson County Water Authority, the only other operating regional water authority in the state, and representatives from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Association of Utility Districts.
Water authority board chairman Greg Hanson asked if board members had received feedback from utility districts on attendance at the meeting. Board members reported there would be representatives on hand from South Cumberland Utility District, West Cumberland Utility District and Crab Orchard Utility District.
There will also be a representative of the Catoosa Water Department.
Hanson invited members of the Crossville City Council to the meeting, as well.
Each utility district will have time to present information about their current system — number of customers, water source, finances, and current challenges. In the afternoon, the regional board will work on development of a strategic plan.
“Each utility, I would like to know — what do you want? What’s the end of this deal? Are you looking for security that your customers will have water supply at a reasonable rate?” Tabor said. “We can’t guarantee rates. But if we can increase the water supply in Cumberland County and the Upper Cumberlands, that’s what our goal is.”
Several water utility districts have expressed concern about water supply and explore options for additional water sources.
The week before, during a work session with the Crossville City Council, engineers studying a raw water project for the water provider stated the city is at risk of having to ration water if there were a drought similar to the drought of 2008.
Earlier studies found the city of Crossville would need to deliver 10.9 million to 12 million gallons of water per day in 50 years. The city serves its customers, the Catoosa Water Department and South Cumberland Utility District, the latter of which purchases water from the city.
Currently, the city produces about 3.5 million gallons of water between its Meadow Park Lake and Lake Holiday water treatment plants. Current water sources can provide more than 9 million gallons of water per day.
The city has been investigating a project to raise the dam at Meadow Park Lake to increase its raw water storage capability. It is currently working toward a completing an environmental permit to alter the dam and raise it about 20 feet.
Last month, the city’s engineering consultant on the permit application estimated the project cost at $50 million-$100 million — depending on how much wetland and environmental mitigation is required by regulators.
Raising the dam is one of several solutions to the county’s water needs. Other solutions discussed in the past 20 years include piping water in from Watts Bar Dam or Center Hill Lake or building a new reservoir on the Cumberland Plateau.
Hanson noted utility districts may have multiple challenges they are facing.
Thom Hassler, board member, said concerns he has fielded related to the regional water authority center on the “unknown.” Tabor said he understands there are many concerns in the community and from the employees of water utility districts.
“We’re here to try to solve a problem, and we can’t solve a problem if we don’t know what exactly is it,” Tabor said. “You’ve got people that’s been working at these utilities for 20-25 years, and they’re worried about retirement. We’ve got to address the issues. But the bottom line is, we’ve got to have water.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.