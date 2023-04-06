The Plateau Regional Water Authority took another step toward being ready for business when it hired an attorney during its April 3 meeting.
But members of the new utility district questioned when they would start forming goals, looking at business plans and approaching existing utility districts to join the venture.
“How do we move forward on items … if we don’t have defined sources of revenue?” asked board member Sean Stephens.
Stephens pointed to a $500,000 loan to the water authority from Crab Orchard Utility District approved in March, offered to help with the board’s start-up costs.
“At some point, other than these meetings, are we going to be able to have general discussions about goals and objectives and what it is that we’re going to do? Because I’m concerned that we’re going to owe Crab Orchard half a million dollars, and I don’t know where we generate revenue to pay that back,” Stephens said. “It seems like that needs to be a priority for us.”
Greg Hanson, chairman of the board, said revenue would eventually come from utility districts that join with the regional water authority as they seek a long-term water supply solution for the county. But he doesn’t anticipate any utility districts joining the regional water authority until sometime in the 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
“The most important part of your question is what is it we want to be as a water authority?” Hanson said.
Hanson said once utility districts choose to join the authority, decisions will have to be made regarding human resources, billing, service agreements and other business systems. Those decisions become more complex as more utility districts join the water authority.
“It’s the second one that really worries me, because then you probably have two different systems,” Hanson said.
Hanson said he anticipates minimal expenses — post office box rental, attorney fees, possible board member pay for meetings — until utility districts begin joining the water authority.
“There have been expressions of interest from utility districts to make that move, but we don’t have the infrastructure in place yet. I would hope in fiscal year 2024, we could give one or more of the districts confidence they would be willing to merge into us and utilize the act as it was intended,” Hanson said.
The loan from COUD is a 10-year loan with a balloon payment at the end.
“That’s not something we have to face quickly,” Hanson said.
Stephens said he appreciated the answer and the understanding that it would likely be some time before utilities came into the water authority.
“If we’re looking at fiscal year 2024, that’s different than feeling like the expectation is that we have something in place now,” Stephens said. “That in and of itself is why we need to have these discussions.”
Stephens said he would like to make the board’s meetings more productive as the board establishes the new regional water authority, created by a private act of the Tennessee General Assembly. Those meetings would fall under the provisions of the state’s open meetings act, which requires meetings to be announced to the public and open to public attendance.
The board voted to hire Crossville attorney Kenneth Chadwell as its attorney, paying him an hourly fee of $250.
Chadwell was one of several attorneys Hanson had talked with prior to the meeting. He recommended Chadwell to the board based both on experience working with utility districts and the lack of a required retainer fee for the fledgling board.
Hanson did not name all attorneys he talked with, though he mentioned Randy York and another attorney in East Tennessee.
York also serves as the attorney for the city of Crossville and Crab Orchard Utility District — two potential members of the Plateau Water Authority.
Everitt Bolin, general manager of COUD, said, “As we get further along in this and negotiating deals with each other — I wouldn’t think we’d want the same attorney.”
Jeff Freitag said, “There’s no sense in doing that.”
York was not present at the meeting, though he had attended earlier meetings of the board.
Chadwell said, “I have no ego in this at all. We’ve done a lot of utility work. We’ve merged utilities, we’ve expanded utilities, we’ve done management agreements, and on and on it goes.
“If you wanted Mr. York to represent you, that’s fine with me. And I think he’d say the same thing.”
Chadwell quoted an hourly fee of $275 per hour. Greg Tabor asked if Chadwell would consider $250 an hour, to which Chadwell agreed.
Freitag moved to hire Chadwell, supported by Stephens. The motion was unanimously approved.
The board deferred action on selecting a bank. The loan from Crab Orchard Utility District is currently pending approval by the Tennessee Comptroller’s office, giving the board more time to consider potential banks.
Hanson introduced Joe Salvato with One Bank and Randy Graham with First National Bank, both local banks in Cumberland County.
Stephens questioned if a formal bid process had been followed or if there was a list of services the water authority would need.
Hanson said initially all the board needs is a checking account.
“Long term, we will get into something more sophisticated. We may need ACH services. We may need bond-handling services,” Hanson said.
Hanson said both banks had indicated they could provide those services, but he had not gone into great detail regarding those long-term needs.
Stephens suggested the board develop a list of its needs and then put the list out for a bid. But he said he was uncomfortable making a decision based on the information he currently has available.
“If you were asking me to make a choice between Mr. Salvato and Mr. Graham right now, am I doing it based on which one I like the best? I couldn’t tell you. I like them both; they’re great guys,” Stephens said.
He said the board should discuss services, needs and other information necessary for the board to make a decision.
Hanson said the board could set a workshop to discuss the banking bid, delaying action on choosing a bank until the May 1 meeting.
The board approved its bylaws, to include a July-June fiscal year and setting regular meetings on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
