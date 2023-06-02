Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies seeking a Grandview area woman on outstanding warrants found the woman and a man in a closed business office on Cox Valley Rd.
Megan Nicole Hyder, 33, Edwards Lane, and Joshua Alex Rector, 35, Old Hwy. 68, Grandview, are charged with burglary. Hyder was also served two probation violation warrants.
On April 17, the pair pleaded guilty to an information charging burglary that occurred on April 8 at SRM Concrete on Cox Valley Rd. Both received a two-year suspended sentence and were out on supervised probation when the latest incident took place.
Deputies Shawn Aytes and Ryan Ashburn traveled to 1900 block of Cox Valley Rd. on May 29 in search of Hyder. The trailer office for Josh Harrison Construction was found to be open and when deputies searched in side to clear the building, they allegedly found Hyder and Rector inside.
The two were placed under $5,000 bond on the burglary charge and Hyder was being held without bond on the probation violation warrants. Hyder appeared in General Sessions Court Thursday, represented by the Public Defender’s Office, and her case was continued to June 28.
Rector has yet to appear in court to answer his charge.
