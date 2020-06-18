Two Cumberland County residents were taken into custody after deputies armed with a probation violation warrant say they found evidence of drug trafficking during the warrant service.
Ashley Raeanne Braddam, 25, 528 Claysville Rd., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of LSD, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Lynn Crisp, 27, 1813 Red Rd., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and was served the probation violation warrant.
The incident took place around 3:40 a.m. June 14 when Deputies Tristin Partridge and Allen Webb traveled to Braddam’s residence in search of Crisp. They became suspicious of Braddam’s demeanor and asked for permission to search her camper, according to Patridge’s report.
Braddam then, according to the report, handed over a small black box that allegedly contained a variety of prescription pills, methamphetamine, marijuana and what is believed to be heroin and LSD. She also handed over a few small bags containing a substance deputies identified as more meth.
Multiple scales were found, along with a large amount of small, clear bags.
A larger amount of meth was recovered when deputies said they saw Crisp attempt to hide the drug in his vehicle.
No bond was set on Crisp’s probation violation warrant. Bond on the new charges was set at $33,500. Bond for Braddam was set at $26,500. Both will make appearances in General Sessions Court.
