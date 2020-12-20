Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies, armed with an arrest warrant, didn’t find their man when they went to an address to serve a warrant.
Instead, they found drugs and drug paraphernalia and several persons, one who was arrested on new charges and two who were served outstanding warrants.
Arrested at the scene was Tracy Lynn Boatright, 48, 257 Rugby Rd., on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of Gabapentin. Boatright was placed under $17,000 bond.
Chad Hatfield, 46, was taken to the Justice Center where he was served with two probation violation warrants. He was held without bond.
Tyler Hatfield, 23, was served an attachment for failure to appear in court and was placed under $4,000 bond.
Deputies Tristin Partridge and Cpl. Dustin Jackson went to 257 Rugby Rd. on Dec. 7 around 4 p.m. to serve a warrant on a 45 year-old man but did not locate him inside the residence.
The owners agreed to let the officers enter the residence to look for the wanted man. The officers found four people inside but not the man they were searching for. Deputies also found syringes, Gabapentin and methamphetamine and took three of the occupants into custody.
A search warrant was obtained and the illegal drugs and paraphernalia were seized.
Fairfield Glade Police on Nov. 12 searched the residence and recovered illegal drugs during that search. On July 25, Cumberland County Emergency Medical Service and Fairfield Glade Police responded to the residence and found an unresponsive man suffering from a drug overdose.
All three arrestees will make appearances in General Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.