The man investigators believe to be the one who fired the gun that left a second person wounded during an altercation in October has surrendered to authorities and now faces a single charge of felony assault.
Johnny Lee Johnson, 38, 4319 Glade Creek Rd., was served a warrant for felony aggravated assault on Dec. 28. The charge stems from an incident at 4321 Glade Creek Rd. on Oct. 19.
Johnson was booked at the Justice Center and later released under $10,000 bond.
On Oct, 19, Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Glade Creek Rd. — located west of the Pleasant Hill community — on a report of a shooting.
Deputies Mitchell Ward and Cpl. Ryan Ashburn arrived at the scene and reported finding William Kirby Jr., suffering from gunshot wounds to the left calf and right foot.
Kirby was transported to Cumberland Medical Center for treatment of his wounds and Investigators Robert “Bo” Kollros and Gary Green arrived on the scene.
While deputies were conducting an investigation, small bags of methamphetamine and marijuana were recovered along with a gun. At that time, Johnson was cited for possession of a controlled substance.
Because two children were present at the residence, the Department of Children’s Services was notified of the incident.
The charges will be presented in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
