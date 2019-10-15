A Cumberland County man well known to local authorities who split time living in eastern Cumberland County and Roane County was taken into custody without incident after spending about a day on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.
Christopher Allen Taylor, 45, who listed addresses on Gordon Lowe Rd. and Griever’s Chapel Rd. as his residences, was arrested without incident after he contacted a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper stating he wanted to surrender.
Taylor was being sought on warrants from Roane County charging him with rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. He was taken into custody Oct. 8.
Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton told the Roane County News he expected Taylor to be transferred from the Cumberland County jail sometime this week and that there may be additional charges in that county.
“We got other victims coming forward,” Stockton told the newspaper.
In Cumberland County, Taylor is wanted on two counts of probation violations, two counts of felony evading arrest and one count of driving on a revoked license. There is no bond set on the probation violations warrants.
Taylor was on probation for reckless endangerment and evading arrest convictions and was placed on probation May 17. The probation violation warrants state he violated conditions of his probation by failing to report to his probation officer.
Taylor is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court on Nov. 5 on the probation violation charges, and in General Sessions Court to answer the charges of evading arrest and the license violation.
The evading warrants were filed by THP Trooper Jeremy Newcome. On Sept. 13, Newcome attempted to stop the 1989 Ford Ranger pickup Taylor was driving on I-40. Taylor later exited the pickup while it was moving and fled the area.
On Oct. 8, Taylor contacted Newcombe and told the trooper he wanted to arrange a surrender to authorities after being named to the TBI Top 10 most wanted list.
A surrender was arranged for the parking lot of the Greenwave truck stop. Because law enforcement had received word that Taylor intended to engange in “suicide by cop,” a plan to take him into custody without incident, if possible, was devised.
According to Deputy Ted Monday’s report, Sgt. Rick Lanzilotta, Cpl. Dustin Hensley and Monday met with Troopers Newcome, Deputy David Jones and a Sgt. Brown at the Westel volunteer fire department station on Hwy. 70 E. Also called to serve as backup was Sgt. J. South, a K-9 officer with the Crossville Police Department.
The backup team assembled on Pig Path Rd. near the truck stop while Trooper Newcombe made sure Taylor was at the chosen surrender site. Once he arrived, all officers moved in and Taylor was taken into custody without incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.