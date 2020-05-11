The big headline in our weather this week is a huge warming trend with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s from Thursday through Sunday.
This is quite a change to go from frost and freeze experienced last weekend to the 80s next weekend. This should have been the last frost and now the growing season can begin for the lawns, gardens and flowers.
Last Saturday morning we set record low temperatures for the day with 29 degrees officially in Crossville. Temperatures were recorded as low as 25 in some parts of the Plateau.
That bright planet to the west/northwest after sunset is Venus and around 3 a.m., the moon along with jupiter and saturn are clustered together in the southeastern sky.
Summer should be hotter and more humid than normal, with above normal precipitation from thunderstorms that will be more numerous than usual.
It looks like the gulf will be very active this summer and autumn with tropical activity and that usually has quite an impact on Tennessee.
The official forecast is eight hurricanes this season with four of them being Category 3 or higher and that is not good. The first storm will be named Arthur and the second Bertha.
I expect us to be in the 90s quite a few times this summer and I’m going to venture out and say we will hit the 90s every month from June through September, so get those air conditioners ready.
People who have questions or are looking for weather data can e-mail weather1@charter.net.
