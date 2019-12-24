High temperatures could be 60 or above from Tuesday through Saturday and that is pretty incredible for this time of year. Partly sunny Christmas day with a high of 65 and a low of 45. I guess if we can't get the white Christmas some folks wanted, this is the next best thing. I am sure we will pay for this eventually this winter as the jet stream has moved way up north and eventually it will come way back south.
It is looking like showers and mild temperatures again next weekend. New Year's Eve and Day are looking colder with highs in the 40s.
In our looking back segment this week, I have discovered the following. Dec. 22, 1989, the official temperature in Crossville dropped to 8 below zero. Dec. 23-25, 1998, an ice storm coats Cumberland County with three quarters of an inch of ice and temperatures drop to 12 degrees with power out in many areas.
I hope you have a very merry Christmas and if you have any weather requests, you can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net.
