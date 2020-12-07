After a cold start to the week, we are going to see a nice warming trend from Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures climbing into the 50s.
Much of the week will be partly cloudy with our next rain system around Friday night and Saturday. This will be a nice warming trend and, by Thursday, we will have sunny skies and temperatures close to 60 degrees across the county.
We finished the month of November about three degrees above average on temperatures and rainfall was a little below normal. It looks like our precipitation will start picking up by the middle of the month.
Our latest indicators continue to be that the worst of the winter weather will begin in early to mid-January and continue into at least February and maybe early March. But there have also been indications of an early spring, so we will hope for that.
If you have any weather questions you can reach me at weather1@charter.net
