We will see a slow warming trend as the week goes along, with temperatures climbing from the low 40s early in the week to the 50s by the weekend.
We will have chances of precipitation Thursday night, Friday and again Sunday. From Dec. 9-15, I see chances of showers on five of those seven days, but no major winter weather expected at that time. Another two inches of rain fell in Cumberland County this past weekend.
For the month of November, we finished with 5.15 inches of precipitation in downtown Crossville. That’s near normal, but it pushes our yearly total to more than 64 inches, which is 7 inches above normal.
The average temperature for November was 43 degrees, 3 degrees below normal.
The highest temperature recorded for the month was 68 degrees, with a low of 12. Peak wind gust was 41 mph.
Looking at some interesting facts from our weather history: In December 1991, we started the month with a three-day total of more than 8 inches of rainfall. Dec. 4, 1982, we hit a balmy 72 degrees. We go all the way back to Dec. 9, 1917, as the temperature at the Experiment Station dropped to 11 below zero.
If you have any questions or need weather data, drop me an email to weather1@charter.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.