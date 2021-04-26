Warm temperatures are anticipated for the week ahead and it looks like it's going to continue through the first week of May. Highs will mostly be in the 70s to low 80s.
The county will have one cold front to deal with and that one will bring showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Friday will be a little bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s but then we will quickly rebound into the 70s for the weekend.
There have been 10 tornadoes in Tennessee thus far in 2021 with five in West Tennessee, four in the mid state and one in East Tennessee. The strongest was an EF-2 that affected Lawrence, Wayne and Lewis counties on March 25.
There is about another month remaining in the tornado season in the volunteer state so hang on, the season is not quite over. Residents will have to be on guard Thursday for stronger storms because of the warmer temperatures.
Did you know if the Earth didn't have an atmosphere and oceans, the planet’s daily temperature would be much like the moon with an average high of 260 degrees and a low of 280 below zero?
If you have a question or need weather data, you can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net.
