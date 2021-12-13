The Chronicle has learned that juror selections for the homicide trial of a White County man accused of the January 2018 slaying of a Cumberland County man will not take placed as scheduled tomorrow.
Billy Joe Wannyn, 50, charged with first-degree murder, felony murder and armed robbery of Albin Von (Salvatore) Buechel, 71, who was found dead in his Arthur Seagraves home located just west of Pleasant Hill.
No reason was given for the latest delay in the trial.
Assistant District Attorneys Philip Hatch and Amanda Worley and defense attorneys Howard Upchurch and Sam Hudson are expected to meet with Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss a new trial date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.