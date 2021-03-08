The White County man who has been sitting in jail during the COVID-19 shut down of jury trials by the Tennessee Supreme Court appears to be headed for trial in late June.
Billy Joe Wannyn, 50, of Depot St., Sparta, has been in jail held under a $1.5 million bond since his arrest in the stabbing death of Albin Von (Salatore) Buechel, 71, of Arthur Seagraves Rd.
Deputies, who had been asked to check on Buechel by a family member after he had not been heard from in a few days, discovered a bloody crime scene and Buechel’s body inside his home on Jan. 20, 2018.
Investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office led to Wannyn as a suspect and his eventual indictment and arrest.
Since his indictment, Wannyn’s case has been delayed because of changes in attorneys as well as the state Supreme Court order banning jury trials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wannyn was scheduled to go on trial last week but that was postponed because of the state order.
Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray on Friday tentatively set the last week in June — beginning on the 28th — for Wannyn’s trial which is expected to last three days.
