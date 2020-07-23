In a case marked by repeated delays — the latest being caused by the COVID-19 restrictions — a motion hearing date and new trial date has been set for Billy Joe Wannyn in the 2018 death of a Pleasant Hill area man.
Wannyn, 49, of Sparta, has been in jail since his arrest in connection with the January 2018 death of Albin Von (Salvatore) Buechel, 71, at Buechel’s home off Arthur Seagraves Rd.
Authorities said Buechel was killed during a knife attack in what they believe was a robbery. Buechel operated several businesses from his home, including a gold buying business. Buechel referred to himself on social media as “Goldfinger.”
Wannyn is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder (homicide during commission of another felony) and aggravated robbery. He is represented by Crossville attorney Jeff Vires.
The Tennessee Supreme Court earlier this year issued rules for courtroom proceedings that brought a stop to public hearings and trials.
Criminal Court Judge Wesley Thomas Bray set a motion hearing date of Oct. 29 and set aside Nov. 4-6 as a tentative date for trial.
In another case on the probation violation docket, Gustavo Trejo Jr. was charged with possession of a marijuana for sale and/or delivery as the result of a search warrant Dec. 31, 2019, at a Dunbar Lane residence.
Trejo pleaded guilty to the charge and qualified for judicial diversion. He was placed on supervised probation for two years and is to pay court costs. Trejo was given credit for time served.
