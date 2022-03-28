The Palace Theatre stood dark this past weekend after concerns about the structure prompted closure of the facility and the sidewalk and street around it.
Monday, W. First St. was reopened to traffic, but upcoming Palace events are being evaluated.
Palace Administrator Todd Olson said they have canceled Thursday’s concert with Jeff and Sheri Easter.
“We’ll know more as the day progresses,” Olson said of work to reopen the downtown venue.
Last Wednesday, a portion of the brick wall along W. First St. toppled over onto the Palace roof following heavy winds.
An evaluation by structural engineers the next morning determined interior cracks that had initially concerned city personnel were not significant.
However, the facility will need repairs to its roof and wall.
The Palace has rescheduled events canceled over the weekend.
Gene Watson will play the Palace June 24. Tickets for the March 26 event will be honored.
However, the Palace said ticketholders unable to attend the new date could contact them at 931-484-6133 for a refund.
The Muppet Movie scheduled to show Friday evening has been rescheduled for July 15.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.
