Students at Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Crossville and across the state will have the chance to apply their skills in collision repair on new model vehicles thanks to a donation from Volkswagen Group of America.
“We’re glad to make something good out of something that was initially not so good,” said Ian Leavy, Volkswagen assistant general council.
“Anything we can do to help improve the general talent pool of the people who are going to be working on our vehicles is a positive.”
The vehicles were damaged in transit. They are all new 2022 Audi models with varying levels of body damage, from some dents and scrapes to more extensive damage.
Additional vehicles are being donated to programs across the country.
“We’re big partners with the state of Tennessee and the educational resources we have,” Leavy said. “I’m with the factory [in Chattanooga], and workforce development is one of our main priorities. TCAT has been a big partner of ours over the years.”
Crossville campus instructor Nancy McInerney was thrilled to see a line of new vehicles ready and waiting for her students.
“This gives my students an opportunity to work on new models,” McInerney said. “I’m very appreciative.”
In addition to four vehicles for the Crossville campus, the donation includes 17 vehicles total to be used at campuses in Livingston, Chattanooga, Morristown and Knoxville.
“It’s going to help students train on the best and most unique equipment out there and allow them to be ready for the workforce, which is our mission,” said Cris Perkins, assistant vice chancellor of advancement for the Tennessee Board of Regents. “This is just a wonderful partnership.”
TCAT-Crossville President Cliff Wightman said, “I know Nancy is looking at these and thinking, ‘I can fix these.’
“We’ll make good use of them.”
There are currently nine students enrolled in collision repair technology at TCAT-Crossville. The 16-month program offers rolling admissions.
Learn more about the collision repair program and other programs offered at TCAT-Crossville at tcatcrossville.edu.
