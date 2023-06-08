Representatives of automaker Volkswagen recently presented the collision repair technology program at TCAT-Crossville with four 2022 Audi vehicles that had been damaged in transit. On hand for the presentation are, from left, TCAT collision repair instructor Nancy McInerney; TCAT-Crossville Vice President Stacy Johnson; Tennessee Speaker of the House Rep. Cameron Sexton; TCAT-Crossville President Cliff Wightman; Volkswagen representative Ian Leavy, and Cris Perkins, Jeff Sisk and John Williams with the Tennessee Board of Regents.