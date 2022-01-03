Voters impacted by county redistricting will soon receive new voter information cards from the Cumberland County Election Commission.
“We have about 3,000 roads that were changed,” said Jill Davis, election administrator.
Cards will begin being mailed out to those registered voters in the coming weeks. In the meantime, updated district maps can be viewed on the Election Commission website, cumberlandcountytn.gov/directory/election-commission.
The Cumberland County Election Commission certified the new county voting districts in a Dec. 21 special-called meeting after the maps were approved by the county commission and the state.
Davis said at this time she does not believe any precinct voting locations will change; however, they are currently waiting on precinct maps from the state.
She encourages everyone to vote early in the upcoming county primary election. Early voting begins April 13 at the Cumberland County Election Commission at its new location, 83 Northside Ln., Suite 101, and continues through April 28.
Voters may also request an absentee ballot from the election commission from Feb. 2-April 26. Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the election commission by May 3.
Voters electing to cast their ballot on Election Day, May 3, must vote at their precinct location.
The county primary election will include Republican and Democratic Party ballots for county offices, including the Cumberland County Board of Education. Winners of primary elections move on to the county general election set for Aug. 4.
Several candidates are currently collecting signatures for their candidate petitions, which are due Feb. 17 at noon at the election commission.
The following individuals have picked up qualifying papers:
Assessor of Property
Republican Primary
Sandy Gilbert, picked up petition Dec. 20
Kelli G. Tipton, picked up petition Dec. 21
Circuit Court Clerk
Republican Primary
Jessica R. Burgess, picked up petition Dec. 20
Circuit Court Judge, Part I
13th Judicial District
Republican Primary
William T. “Will” Ridley, picked up petition
Dec. 20
Circuit Court Judge, Part II
13th Judicial District
Republican Primary
Caroline E. Knight, picked up petition Dec. 20
Cumberland County Clerk
Republican Primary
Jule Bryson, picked up petition Dec. 20, returned Dec. 23
Cumberland County Mayor
Republican Primary
Allen Foster, picked up petition Dec. 20
Cumberland County
General Sessions Judge
Republican Primary
Nathan Clouse, picked up petition Dec. 20
Ivy Gardner Mayberry, picked up petition
Dec. 20
Amanda Worley, picked up petition Dec. 20
Cumberland County Register of Deeds
Democratic Primary
Judy Graham Swallows, picked up petition
Dec. 20, returned Dec. 21
Cumberland County Road
Superintendent
Republican Primary
Scott Blaylock, picked up petition Dec. 20
Scott Griffin, picked up petition Dec. 20
Stanley Hall, picked up petition Dec. 20
Kevin D. Music, picked up petition Dec. 20, returned Dec. 21
Cumberland County Sheriff
Republican Primary
Casey D. Cox, picked up petition Dec. 20
Cumberland County Trustee
Republican Primary
Kyle Davis, picked up petition Dec. 20
Kim Tollett Wyatt, picked up petition Dec. 20
New this election is a primary for the Cumberland County Board of Education. Both the Republican and Democratic parties have called for a primary election in those races. Candidates who wish to run as an independent must also submit qualifying petitions by the Feb. 17 deadline.
Representatives to the board serve four years and must live in the district they represent. Seats up for election in 2022 are Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.
District 1
Republican Primary
Elizabeth Stull, picked up petition Dec. 20
District 5
Republican Primary
Randall Hopkins, picked up petition Dec. 20
District 7
Republican Primary
Rebecca “Becky” Hamby, picked up petition Dec. 22
District 9
Republican Primary
Shannon Stout, picked up petition Dec. 20
Individuals interested in running for an office may pick up their qualifying petitions at the Cumberland County Election Commission.
In addition to the qualifying petitions, Republican candidates must also register with the Tennessee Republican Party prior to the filing deadline, Feb. 17. The registration, which can be completed online at tngop.org, requires a fee ranging from $25 for county district office up to $5,000 for candidates for governor and U.S. Senate. Countywide elected office candidates would pay $100 while partisan judicial candidates for a multi-county judicial district must pay $500.
The Tennessee Democratic Party does not require Democratic candidates to pay a fee in order to run for office.
The Cumberland County Election Commission will meet Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. to certify petitions and lock ballot boxes for the May 3 primary election. The meeting will be held at the Election Commission office, 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101. The public is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.