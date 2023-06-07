To honor the thousands of veterans in Cumberland County, the Veterans Parade Committee has started preparations for the parade that has been so successful the past two years.
The committee is a volunteer organization and relies on community support to make the parade a reality.
Volunteers are needed who are willing to act as team leaders to make the commitment and effort to take a leadership role, or act as a member on one of the committees.
While the parade committee has a solid plan in place as a result of two years of experience, to make the parade a success volunteers are needed to fill the following positions:
• A logistics team to coordinate parade entries and assign them to a staging area for the parade.
• A marketing team to promote the parade through electronic media and press outlets
• A recording secretary to document and publish minutes of each meeting
• A selection team to identify a veteran as the grand marshal
• A communication team to coordinate movement along the parade route
Interested persons are invited to attend the next meeting, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at the American Legion Post, 1446 S. Main Street, between the Central Baptist Church and the 127 Senior Center.
Future meetings will occur once a month. For more information, contact Terry Mitchell, 2023 Veterans Parade Committee chair, at 315-559-1739 or email at tjmitch@live.com.
