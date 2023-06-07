N2211P48002C.TIF

To honor the thousands of veterans in Cumberland County, the Veterans Parade Committee has started preparations for the parade that has been so successful the past two years. 

The committee is a volunteer organization and relies on community support to make the parade a reality. 

Volunteers are needed who are willing to act as team leaders to make the commitment and effort to take a leadership role, or act as a member on one of the committees. 

While the parade committee has a solid plan in place as a result of two years of experience, to make the parade a success volunteers are needed to fill the following positions:

• A logistics team to coordinate parade entries and assign them to a staging area for the parade.

• A marketing team to promote the parade through electronic media and press outlets

• A recording secretary to document and publish minutes of each meeting

• A selection team to identify a veteran as the grand marshal

• A communication team to coordinate movement along the parade route

Interested persons are invited to attend the next meeting, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at the American Legion Post, 1446 S. Main Street, between the Central Baptist Church and the 127 Senior Center.

Future meetings will occur once a month. For more information, contact Terry Mitchell, 2023 Veterans Parade Committee chair, at 315-559-1739 or email at tjmitch@live.com.

