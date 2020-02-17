The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded Ben Lomand a $2.24 million grant to expand access to high speed internet to about 100 square miles in Cumberland County.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said while the grant will bring service to an isolated service area, it also expand internet infrastructure across the county.
“They will have to go down all these roads to areas like Smith Mountain and Clear Creek,” Foster told the Chronicle. “They’ll be passing a lot of people who they can serve later.”
And, Foster added, “The people in this area would struggle to ever get service otherwise because of the population density.”
The grant area includes about 222 homes and 561 people. The area includes north of Fairfield Glade west toward No Business Creek and Clear Creek and a section near Crab Orchard in the area of Smith Mountain Rd., Millstone Mountain Rd. and Long Rockhouse Branch.
Ben Lomand, which operates VolFirst in Cumberland County, will match the federal ReConnect grant with $746,803. The company plans to build a state-of-the-art fiber internet network.
Foster explained the Broadband ReConnect Program is a pilot program offering grants and loans to improve rural connectivity across the country. The successful grant application was a community effort, he said, with community meetings held at North Cumberland and Crab Orchard schools and letters of support from potential customers, community leaders, elected officials and others.
In addition, the grant included data from Foster’s broadband survey.
The survey included more than 1,500 responses used to track actual internet service availability and challenge federal maps that indicated the county had sufficient service.
Broadband internet is defined as internet with 25 megabytes per second download speed and 3 megabytes per second upload speed. The Federal Communications Commission developed service maps based on information from service providers. The maps were also based on census blocks, so if one address in the census block had access to the required internet service, the entire census block was considered to be served, Foster explained.
The maps made it difficult for providers to apply for grants. In fact, there were no state broadband grants submitted in 2018.
In talking with providers, Foster learned how costly internet infrastructure can be, with fiber optic cable costing $20,000 to $30,000 a mile.
“That cost is one reason that grant funding is needed,” Foster said last fall. “Without grant funding, we will continue to have poor service in Cumberland County.”
He reached out to regulators at the state and federal level on what could be done.
“They informed me they would accept alternate data that proved service did not meet what is indicated in the FCC 477 maps,” Foster said. “That is when I decided to do the online broadband survey.”
The survey found about 99% of people experienced service below the 25 Mbps speed, 85% were below 10 Mbps, 52% were below 5 Mbps and 28% were below 3 Mbps.
“Speed tests rely on many factors and can sometimes be inaccurate,” Foster explained. “But the data received seemed very consistent among those choosing to respond.”
The federal grant announcement is the first of what Foster hopes will be a successful grant season. Five Cumberland County broadband projects are waiting to hear how they fare in the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Grant, including another Ben Lomand/VolFirst project in the area north of I-40.
Other projects include a Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative project to expand service in the Vandever area between Hwy. 101 and Hwy. 127; a Volunteer Energy Cooperative project to expand service in the western portion of Cumberland County, including areas around Cumberland Cove and Cumberland Lakes; a Charter/Spectrum project; and a proposal by Progressive Broadband for rural residents.
The state will announce grant recipients in March, Foster said.
Foster said he understands many residents are frustrated by poor service — or no service at all. His residence is not included in any of the grant applications, either.
“But it’s good to see providers are interested in Cumberland County,” Foster said.
Thursday’s grant announcement was about more than just an internet infrastructure project, he said.
“This is about hope,” he told the Chronicle. “Other people are beginning to get service. This is an excellent first step.”
