A motel-turned-housing development was closed Wednesday, displacing the residents at the Village Inn on Main St.
The Bread of Life Rescue Mission assisted some individuals and families. Cumberland Fellowship helped provide hotel rooms for others. Other residents elected to go to other hotels or find other accommodations on their own.
On Thursday, local nonprofit organizations were figuring out the next steps for helping those displaced with emergency shelter and immediate needs, but with an eye on long-term solutions.
“We’ve got to look at the big picture,” said Mickey Eldridge, executive director of Cumberland Good Samaritans. “Where do we find them a place to go? Many of these folks have jobs and they’re used to paying rent. But there is not a lot of housing in Cumberland County, and what there is is expensive.”
Bread of Life, Homeless Advocacy for Rural Tennessee, Crossville Housing Development Corporation, Cumberland Good Samaritans and Cumberland County Emergency Management were called to assist families and individuals. They’re working together under the Volunteer Organizations Assisting in Disaster, a local network of nonprofit organizations that coordinate response to emergencies in the community.
Eldridge said there were some families with children and teens living at the Village Inn.
“We want to get them stabilized and get their needs met,” Eldridge said, noting school starts next week in Cumberland County. “Others, they work, but they need to be in town because they walk to work. We don’t want them to lose their housing and their job.”
Other individuals may have been passing through the community. The Village Inn rented rooms by the week, though there were long-term tenants.
Individuals who would like to help can donate to the VOAD fund, available at One Bank. That account is used to help the community during emergencies or disasters, and Eldridge said it allows the network of nonprofit organizations to focus on services.
“There are going to be needs for deposits, first-month’s rent, furniture, clothing,” Eldrigdge said.
Cumberland Good Samaritans, which operates a thrift store of donated goods to help fund their programs, also uses those donations to assist individuals with emergency needs, as do other local nonprofit thrift stores.
Local organizations will work with clients on a one-on-one basis to identify specific needs and help them move forward.
“We’ve got to give them a hand back up so they can get re-rooted,” Eldridge said. “It won’t be a quick and easy fix, but the community always comes together to meet unmet and emergency needs.”
Officers with the Crossville Police Department went to the Village Inn Wednesday morning to serve a search warrant as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. What they saw caused them to call officials with the Crossville Fire Department and Crossville Codes Enforcement to the scene.
There are two buildings occupied on the site, with approximately 60 units.
The fire and codes inspections identified numerous safety concerns. The concrete on overhead walkways was deteriorating with missing and falling concrete. Handrails and support posts were broken, loose and hanging. One unit, which was occupied, had standing water in the floor. Residents walked on boards to stay out of the potentially hazardous water.
The condition of the two buildings led to an immediate habitation ban. Residents were told to leave by 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Power was disconnected that evening.
Many of the residents had to leave behind personal belongings. They will have 7 days to remove items.
The property is owned by Robert H. Wood Jr. According to property records, it was purchased in 1991. It includes two buildings, each two stories. The first was built in 1968 and the second in 1971.
The Village Inn was closed in 2009 for safety concerns, but reopened with deficiencies were addressed.
