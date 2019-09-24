The quick thinking of a Crossville man at the scene of a July traffic crash may have prevented further injury to a motorcycle rider involved in the collision.
Frank Vitale rushed from his worksite to the seriously injured motorcyclist, 44-year-old Michael Paul Howard, who had been thrown from the bike.
“Mr. Howard may not have survived if it weren’t for the quick thinking of Mr. Frank Vitale,” said Crossville Mayor James Mayberry, who honored the man for his heroic action with a Lifesaver Award during the September City Council meeting.
“Mr. Vitale rushed to the aid of Mr. Howard and used a belt as a tourniquet to help control the bleeding in Mr. Howard’s leg,” the mayor said in presenting the award.
“Mr. Vitale also stayed with Mr. Howard and kept him calm and conscious until emergency personnel arrived at the scene.”
Howard was airlifted to a Chattanooga hospital for treatment of a life-threatening leg wound sustained in the July 17 crash on Hwy. 127 N. near Matherly Dr.
Donna Mullins told the Chronicle at that time that Vitale, her co-worker at Crossville Ford, was one of the first people to reach the injured man.
“He immediately took off his belt and put it on his leg,” Mullins said.
Crossville Patrolman Tyrel Lorenz applied a tourniquet to the wound upon his arrival, and he and other emergency personnel worked to stabilize Howard for helicopter transport.
