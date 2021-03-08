The number of virtual learners in Cumberland County has steadily decreased since school began in August, data shows.
“It is ultimately a family choice, and I respect that, but we will do the very best to take care of your children and help provide for them an educational experience as well as the whole child experience,” Director of Schools Ina Maxwell told the Cumberland County Board of Education during its Feb. 27 planning retreat.
The school system has seen a decrease in its overall enrollment from prior years, as well. There were 6,736 students enrolled in Cumberland County schools in February 2021 compared to 7,207 students in February 2020, before schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got plans in place to hold school registration across the board,” Maxwell told the board.
Plans are tentatively set for a county-wide pre-K enrollment event this year, with each school hosting registration for kindergarten and other grades.
Virtual learners are students who elected to attend school remotely all year. The school system also has provisions in place for remote learning for students who need to quarantine due to exposure to someone with COVID-19 or when schools closed due to community spread of the virus.
The week of Aug. 10 had the most virtual learners with 1,172, with 807 elementary students and 365 high school students.
From there, virtual learning enrollment declined steadily.
By the end of September, that number was down to 566, with 364 elementary students and 202 high school students.
“We’ve had children and parents come in and say, ‘This just isn’t working for us,’” Maxwell said.
By October, the school system began reaching out to parents and guardians whose students were not progressing academically. Those students were asked to return to in-person learning.
By the end of October, virtual learning enrollment fell to 466 overall, with 288 elementary students and 178 high school students.
When school dismissed for winter break in December, there were 405 virtual students, with 231 in elementary school and 174 in high school.
Most students attended school remotely in January, except for students in pre-K through second grade as the number of COVID-19 cases in the county rose dramatically. By mid-January, the case count in the county declined enough to resume in-person school with additional precautions — the “yellow” metric. By early February, the case counts had continued to fall and the schools were operating in “green.”
The most current numbers of virtual learning enrollment is 317 students the week of Feb. 22, with 196 elementary students and 121 high school students.
Maxwell said 79% of elementary students returning to in-person learning were the family’s decision. At the high school level, 61% of the decision to return were student and family decisions.
“It is so critical for high school students to earn those credits. You can’t go too far before you could really jeopardize a credit and a semester in a class,” Maxwell said. “We want our young people to be successful and be able to go on to their next adventures in life.”
Maxwell also shared the results of a virtual learning survey, given to students in grades 3-12 and teachers.
Most students said it was very easy, 31.1%, or easy, 52%. Only 3.7% of students said it was difficult to navigate and use their Chromebooks in remote learning.
“This speaks to the work our educators have done,” Maxwell said. “Our educators should take this as a huge pat on the back from their students.”
Maxwell said teachers had worked hard to prepare students for remote learning and technical staff have been in schools providing additional support and assistance.
Most students said they did not feel like they had any major challenges with virtual learning, 967 responses. Top challenges reported were staying motivated, 825 responses; technical issues, 726 responses; distractions and time management, 577 responses; and lack of in-person interaction, 528 responses.
Students said they most liked the comfort and well-being provided by virtual learning, 2,015 responses, while 1,552 said they liked nothing about virtual learning. Other responses included flexibility and pace, new learning opportunities and personalized attention and support.
Most students, 2,114, said they missed socialization and friends from the traditional school environment, and 792 said they missed “everything” about school. Other responses were teachers, extracurricular activities, structure, separation and, with 428 responses, “nothing.”
“I think this speaks to the whole child,” Maxwelll said. “Sometimes through the eyes of children we can truly see what is important. This represents the whole child, and they miss that socialization.
“We’ve got to push forward and we’ve got to be sure that we are taking care of the needs of our students.”
In other responses:
•Do you feel you are a part of the school even though you do not attend in person? 47.1% said yes, 31.4% said sometimes, and 21.4% said no
•Do you feel that your teacher acknowledges/includes you in classroom instruction/discussions? 67.5% said yes, 26.2% said sometimes, and 6.3% said no
•How much do you participate in classroom instruction/discussions compared to being in person? 51.4% said they participated about the same, 13.2% said more and 35.3% said less
•Overall, do you feel that you are making the same amount of progress with your classes virtually as you would if you were in person? 48.2% said they felt they were progressing about the same, 12.4% said they were making more progress, and 39.3% said less progress
Teacher responses shows some significant differences.
“Teachers make things work,” Maxwell said. “We want those kids with us. We want to be able to give them encouragement, give them a pat on the back. I’ve told teachers I’ve mentored before, you may be the only positive interaction they have during the day.”
The vast majority of teachers, 94.1%, prefer teaching in person with 5.9% saying they preferred teaching virtually. Many teachers have had both in-person and virtual students this year, something 40.4% said was “very difficult,” 23.3% said “difficult” and 23% said “somewhat difficult,” while 4.2% said “not difficult.”
Some teachers, 9.1% said they had only taught in-person students.
“They have risen to the challenge,” Maxwell said.
When it comes to academic progress, teachers overall felt virtual students were making less progress than they would in-person, 78.4%, with 12.2% saying students were making “about the same” academic progress.
“We know our kids. We know what interactions we need to be having with them. We’ve got children we can bring out of their shell when they’re in our classroom that we can’t reach through a computer screen,” Maxwell said.
Other survey responses were:
•Do you feel that you have been supported by administration with virtual learning: 41.5% very supported, 32.4% supported, 15.7% somewhat supported, 1% not supported
•Do you feel that you have had adequate technology support with virtual learning? 22.3% very supported, 38.7% supported, 26.5% somewhat supported and 3.5% not supported
•Were the procedures established for virtual learning adequate? 37.6% somewhat adequate, 42.2% adequate, and 11.1% not adequate
•Rate the difficulty level of effectively communicating with virtual families/parents: 42.5% said somewhat difficult, 19.2% said difficult, 9.8% said very difficult and 19.5% said not difficult
When asked about professional development teachers would like, 59 said they wanted to learn more about accommodating students with special needs virtually, 39 wanted support in managing classroom behavior virtually, 32 wanted to learn more about the software Kami, 50 wanted support with some aspect of Google classroom, and 14 wanted professional development in family and parent communication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.