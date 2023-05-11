The Crossville City Council voted earlier this week to demolish the Village Inn.
The city had officially closed on the purchase of the former hotel located next door to city hall just hours before.
“Now that the place is empty, I’m sure you all have seen it’s time for it to go down,” said Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford during the council’s May 2 work session. “That’s my view.”
“It’s not safe. It’s not something we can reinvest in and give to someone else to redo. It’s worn out,” Crawford continued.
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood said several investors had looked at the property but were not encouraging about the potential to renovate the existing structures.
Crawford said, “I think it would be better for it to be razed and potentially redeveloped. It would be prime real estate.”
During its May 9 meeting, the council voted to do just that — tear down the Village Inn. Crawford moved to demolish the complex, supported by Council member Rob Harrison.
Council member Mike Turner asked only that the finished Crab Orchard Stone be salvaged. The motion was unanimously approved.
The council approved the third and final reading of a $465,000 budget amendment during a special-called meeting April 27.
The vote followed a report that all residents of the complex had vacated save one. City Attorney Randy York said he had confirmed just before that meeting that that tenant would be moved out prior to closing.
The former motel was originally built in 1968. It began serving as long-term housing sometime in the 1990s, offering weekly and monthly rental terms for furnished rooms.
About 130 people were living at the complex last summer when the city closed it due to what fire and codes inspectors termed unsafe living conditions. The closure forced tenants to find new accommodations with only hours notice.
The closure was short-lived, however. The next day, the closure was reversed due to a lack of due process in the closure. Some tenants returned.
Owner Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood and property manager Steve Threet completed a number of repairs to the facility. However, Buck Wood approached the city with an offer to sell the building in October.
In December, the council voted for the purchase at a price of $450,000. The first and second readings of the budget amendment appropriating the funds were quickly approved. The third and final reading was abruptly pulled from a special-called meeting agenda just before the new year.
Residents were notified in early January they needed to be out of the complex by mid-February to allow for the purchase by the city, but many residents reported trouble finding a new place to live.
In February, the price for the property was increased by $15,000. At that time, about 50 people were still living at the Village Inn.
Under a new purchase agreement York said better defined the responsibilities of each party, Buck Wood was responsible for turning the property over to the city with no occupants.
That required him to seek evictions through Cumberland County General Sessions Court. Tenants were not asked to pay any back rent, only to vacate the premises by the end of March.
Threet previously praised the efforts of Crossville Police Det. Tim Vandever and CID Administrative Coordinator Latoya Hargis as they worked to assist residents and navigate community resources.
York said Buck Wood had requested being able to salvage some items, such as railings and stairs. During the May 9 council meeting, York said the city should require insurance protecting the city from liability if the structures were to be left without safety railings in place.
“He’s checking on the cost of the insurance,” York said.
An asbestos inspection will be required prior to demolition. The city must also conduct an asbestos inspection at another property purchased for the site of the proposed indoor recreation center. Crawford suggested both inspections could take place at the same time.
In other action, the council approved the following items:
•allow the Tennessee Attorney General’s office to represent the city in four condemnation lawsuits
•$27,890 contract amendment with CT Consultants for engineering services related to the downtown sidewalk project
•temporary street closure at E. Stanley St. from Main St. to Thurman Ave. and Thurman Ave. from E. Stanley St. to E. First St. June 3, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. for an event hosted by Copper Chick’s Goat Soapery and Makery LLC
•temporary street closure Thurman Ave. from 4th St. to E. 2nd St. and East St. at E. 2nd St. June 3, 4-9 p.m. for a benefit for a local cancer patient
•disposal of surplus trucks from the street department by auction, including a 2012 Ford 250 4x4 and 2005 Ford F550
•purchase of 456 water registers for the Catoosa Water Department for $63,840. This is a budgeted purchase
•bid from Ben Lomand for VoIP phone service, internet and video services for the city, with a 36-month agreement
