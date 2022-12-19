The Crossville City Council will meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. for a special-called meeting that will include the second of three required readings to complete the purchase of the Village Inn.
The council approved the first reading of the purchase last week during its another special-called meeting.
At that meeting, Councilman Mike Turner questioned the purpose of buying the motel-turned-low-income-housing complex that sits next to city hall on Main St. The city has agreed to a $450,000 purchase price.
Mayor R.J. Crawford told Turner, “I think the first step is to determine purchase.”
The complex was at the center of a controversy earlier in the year when city building and fire officials closed the housing complex following the discovery of safety concerns. About 130 people were displaced before the complex was reopened the next day. The city cited procedural errors and a lack of due process for the reopening.
Turner said last week, “This’ll be two times people have been put out. We’re all humans. I just feel bad about it.”
The council has had limited discussion on the proposed purchase. During the Dec. 6 work session, Crawford suggested tabling action on the purchase until January. City Attorney Randy York had said he needed to confer with the owner Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood’s attorney.
Wood signed the contract the next day and the purchase was placed on a special-called meeting agenda held at 5 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 13, prior to the council’s monthly meeting. That meeting was announced Friday, Dec. 9, at approximately 1:45 p.m.
The call for Tuesday’s special session came Friday, Dec. 16, at about 11 a.m.
Following the special-called meeting at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St., the council will then convene at the Crossville Depot, 169 N. Main St., for its retreat — extended work sessions held quarterly. The agenda for that meeting includes:
•discussion with Upland Design Group regarding the indoor recreation center
•discussion of the city’s bond fund for financing
•technology update by Lee Wray
•trails update from John Conrad and Friends of the Trails, including grants for the Meadow Park trailhead and a proposed greenway
Lunch is set for 11:15-1 p.m., with open discussion during that time regarding the issue of homelessness within the city, traffic concerns, a special census, and pickleball concerns, including extended hours and lights.
The retreat begins at 8 a.m.
All meetings of the Crossville City Council are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.