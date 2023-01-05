The city of Crossville’s purchase of the Village Inn remains on hold pending finalization of some legal matters, but residents are beginning to receive eviction notices from the current owner.
Crossville Housing Authority Director Kathy Vanlandingham reported the update to members of the Crossville City Council during its Jan. 3 work session.
City Attorney Randy York said he had known those were coming.
“We’re going to continue to work with everybody there,” York said. “There’s some residents that need more help than others. We’re trying to triage those who have families or who have immediate needs.
“No matter what — whether we go through and buy this or whether we don’t, there’s certain people that are over there that need some help.”
The council first approved the purchase during a special-called meeting Dec. 13, held prior to the council’s regular meeting.
Council Member Art Gernt’s motion called for purchasing the property for $450,000, with $20,000 in earnest money and no contingencies. Closing would be 60 days from the third reading, seconded by Council Member Scot Shanks.
Council Member Mike Turner initially passed on his turn to vote. He was asked if he wished to vote before all the council members had voted — a violation of Robert’s Rules of Order. To clarify the council’s intent, the same motion was approved at a special-called meeting Dec. 20.
The council has also passed two of three required readings of a budget amendment allocating funds for the purchase.
The third reading had been on a special-called meeting agenda last week but was pulled to allow time for legal research related to the purchase.
York said Tuesday he recommended the council continue to hold off on considering the third and final reading of the budget amendment.
“There are still certain legalities that we have to work out and research that has to be done on this project before I can come to the city council and tell you that this is something that should move ahead,” York said.
“We have not committed ourselves. It’s still subject to a final vote from the city council.”
York did not elaborate on the legal issues.
“There’s a number of issues that we have to resolve before the city commits to purchasing this property,” York said.
Mayor R.J. Crawford said he felt there had been some positive actions come out of the city’s consideration of the purchase, including outreach from the Crossville Housing Authority and Homeless Advocacy for Rural Tennessee, which has begun working with residents faced with losing their home.
York said a lot of effort has been made to ensure residents “are taken care of. We want to make sure we follow all laws and regulations before we commit and we’re trying to make sure that they all have a place to go to should we decide to buy it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.