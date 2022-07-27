Codes violations and safety hazards have resulted in the closing of a motel-turned low-income housing facility.
Personnel with Crossville Police Department, Crossville Fire Department and Crossville Codes Department are at the Village Inn investigating violations and informing residents of the closure.
Cumberland Good Samaritans, the Homeless Advocacy for Rural Tennessee, Crossville Housing Development Corporation and Cumberland County Emergency Management were also on hand to assist displaced residents. It is not known how many residents are impacted by the closure.
According to a press release from the Crossville Police Department, officers conducted a search warrant Wednesday related to an ongoing, long-term narcotics investigation. During the course of that investigation, concerns were raised about building safety. Crossville Fire Department and Crossville Codes Department were called to inspect the facility.
They found areas of concrete deterioration on overhead walkways with missing or falling concrete. Handrails and support posts were broken, loose and hanging. Water was standing in the floor of an occupied unit. The residents walked on boards to stay out of the potentially hazardous water.
Power to the buildings was cut off and an immediate habitation ban was issued.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
