An investigation into the closure of the Village Inn housing complex by city officials July 27 could be nearing an end. The Crossville City Council has included the closing and the suspension of City Manager Greg Wood on the agenda of a special-called meeting set Friday at noon.
“There is a possibility the report will be completed prior to the meeting and, if so, the report will be discussed as much as possible, with respect to Attorney-Client privilege,” the agenda for the meeting says.
The council suspended Wood following the closure of the Village Inn, which City Attorney Will Ridley said was done without due process. The complex was closed July 27 and power to the structures disconnected after an inspection by fire and building codes officials found “poor living conditions,” according to a report of the incident.
Council members tabled discussion on the city manager suspension and resignation during a meeting Aug. 16, opting to wait for the completion of the investigative report by Chattanooga law firm Robinson, Smith and Wells. Wood rescinded his resignation Aug. 19.
The primary purpose of Friday’s meeting will be to select a new city attorney.
Ridley will take office as Circuit Court Part 1 judge Sept. 1. He’s been serving as the Cumberland County General Sessions Judge since April. State law allows attorneys taking on judicial offices a period of time to close their offices, but Ridley has only 30 days left on that time.
The city received five proposals from attorneys for legal services. They are:
•Nathan Clouse, of Crossville, sole proprietor of Crossville law office.
•Amanda Howard, of Jamestown, with intent to open a Crossville law office by fall 2022 if selected.
•Earl Patton, of Crossville, with Patton & Hyder, PLLC.
•Kevin D. Poore, of Crossville, partner with Boston & Poore, Attorneys at Law.
•Randall A. York, of Crossville but partner with Cookeville firm Moore, Rader, Fitzpatrick and York, P.C.
The city attorney attends all city council meetings to advise members of the council, the city manager and department leaders on legal matters, approves the content of contracts, deeds, bonds and other documents, and handles litigation involving the city. The city attorney also serves as tax attorney for the city in seeking suits for delinquent property taxes or special assessments.
The special-called meeting will be at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.