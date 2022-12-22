Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford said Tuesday the city hopes to work with residents of the Village Inn in the coming months to help them find new housing as the city moves forward with its purchase of the housing complex next door to city hall.
“It’s a multi-prong approach — everything from getting legal assistance, reaching out to the Veterans Assistance Council … We’ll also be working with social workers, local churches, charity groups,” Crawford said at a special-called meeting held Tuesday morning prior to the council’s quarterly retreat work session.
The council also set another special-called meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 28, at noon at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St. The agenda will include the third and final reading of the ordinance authorizing the purchase of the complex and the budget amendment necessary to allocate funds to the purchase.
Crawford moved to approved the $20,000 earnest money for the purchase of the Village Inn, with the sale to close within 60 days of the third and final reading by the council. Council Member Scot Shanks supported the motion which was unanimously approved.
It was noted the initial vote on Dec. 13 had included a procedural error: Council Member Mike Turner initially passed. He was asked if he wished to change his vote prior to the completion of the roll call vote. City Clerk Valerie Hale said the vote Tuesday morning was to clarify the first vote, but also the second reading of the matter.
Crawford said City Attorney Randy York has been working with Village Inn owner Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood and manager Steve Threet to ensure residents are supported in finding adequate housing.
“This is going to be a process,” Crawford said. “This is not something that’s going to be done in the dark of night.”
While the sales contract calls for residents to relocate upon closure of the sale, Crawford said the city would work with residents to ensure they have choices in housing.
“This isn’t going to be something we’re going to just follow the law and kick them out in 30 or 60 days,” Crawford said. “There’s no rush to this. We just simply want to get the asset into the city.”
Crawford said he has also asked the city’s engineering department to prepare estimates for demolition costs, including possible asbestos abatement, to provide the council with options for the property.
“The goal is simply to by the end of next year, if not sooner, have people out of the place,” Crawford said.
Crawford added, “This isn’t something we’re doing off the cuff. I want to make sure that’s public record and stated publicly.
“The other night when you asked, we didn’t have enough information and I didn’t want to misspeak or be misquoted, but we’re looking at every option.”
A records request by the Crossville Chronicle regarding the purchase of the Village Inn and potential uses is pending.
The potential purchase of the property by the city was first revealed in the release of the December council work session agenda, held Dec. 6.
At that meeting, York recommended the council table any action on the matter until January, saying he needed to speak with the owner’s attorney.
Dec. 8, Robert “Buck” Wood signed the contract. The purchase was placed on a special-called meeting agenda for 5 p.m. the following Tuesday, prior to the council’s monthly work session, set for 6 p.m. that evening.
The call for the meeting for the second reading was released the Friday prior to the meeting.
A special-called meeting set Dec. 28 will meet the requirement that the first and last reading of a matter not be held less than 15 days apart.
The council also named Council Member Rob Harrison mayor pro tem following two rounds of voting.
Harrison was nominated for the post by Shanks while Turner nominated himself. The first ballot ended with a 2-2 tie, with Shanks and Harrison voting for Harrison and Turner and Crawford voting for Turner.
Crawford changed his vote to Harrison on the second ballot, giving Harrison the three votes necessary.
The mayor pro tem presides over meetings in the absence of the mayor.
Council Member Art Gernt was not present at the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.