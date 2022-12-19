The Cumberland County chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America wants to add a memorial recognizing those who served during the Vietnam War to Cumberland County’s Memorial Park.
Tom Oberts, president of the chapter, said the group was looking at memorials from across the country earlier in the year when they realized, “We don’t have one in Crossville.”
Member Sam Cogswell began working on a design proposal. It includes a medallion for each branch of the military and the POW/MIA symbol. The text will include all those who served during the Vietnam era from Nov. 1, 1955, to April 30, 1975.
That includes the 9 million men and women who served around the globe. The Vietnam War claimed the lives of 58,220 American service men and women, with more than 317,000 service members injured.
Oberts said, “I tried to make it so that when someone looks at it, they get a little history.”
“We just think it’s time that Vietnam veterans get a stone in the yard, so to speak,” Cogswell said.
They proposed placing the monument between the large monument that honors the Cumberland County residents killed in service during major wars and conflicts from World War I through the Vietnam War and the Post-9/11 monument.
The park also includes a monument honoring those killed in the Civil War from both the Union and Confederate forces.
The panel approved moving forward with a monument, but noted there is a Veterans Council committee that provides oversight for the park.
There is another monument being proposed to honor Gold Star families — the families of those killed in action. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster suggested the group work with the Veterans Service Office and the Veterans Council to coordinate monuments.
“We’d like to get the layouts and make sure everyone is on the same page and get this going,” Foster said. “I think it’s a great idea for our Vietnam veterans and our Gold Star families to recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Following its vote, the committee gave the veterans a standing ovation.
Oberts thanked the community for the way it treats and honors veterans.
“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” he said.
In other business, Brenda King, president of the Homestead Tower Association, said she is waiting for more information from the state to proceed with a grant application.
She will keep the committee updated on progress.
