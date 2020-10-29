Oct. 16 just wasn’t Michael Keith White’s day.
The Old Hwy. 68, Grandview 38-year-old first reported to Crossville Police he was struck by a vehicle and that the motorist had fled from the scene. Then, police arrested him.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Dollar General Store parking lot off Miller Ave.
White provided police with a description of a Chevrolet HHR that struck him, according to Ptl. Ethan Wilson’s report.
Then, while police were searching for the hit/skip vehicle, they learned White was wanted on warrants in Cumberland and Rhea counties and placed him under arrest after he declined medical treatment.
White was jailed on a probation violation warrant, an attachment for failure to appear, and now faces a new charge of violation of an order of protection. The woman he was with had previously obtained the order in General Sessions Court following a domestic situation.
White was also held for Rhea County authorities and will transfer to the jail in Dayton once bond is made on the local charges.
Meanwhile, police traced the vehicle to a Jacob’s Crossing address but were unable to make contact with the driver or the vehicle’s owner, according to Wilson’s report.
