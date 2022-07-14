“A lot of time has lapsed,” Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch told Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie June 29.
“The victim is now an adult. She has a family of her own. She has a job … she just wishes this case to be resolved and is ready to go forward with her life.”
The victim — a teenager at the time and now a young adult — accused Benny Jay Mullins, 62, of rape alleged to have occurred in his home on Smith Mountain Rd. on Aug. 1, 2017.
The Chronicle does not identify victims of sexual assault unless requested to by the victim.
The case went to trial in the late summer of 2020. Despite the emotional testimony of the teen and a tape-recorded conversation between her and Mullins, a jury of ten women and two men deliberated four hours before informing the judge they were hopelessly deadlocked. A poll of the jury showed eight jurors were in favor of conviction and four were voting not guilty.
It takes a unanimous verdict to convict a defendant. McKenzie had no choice but to rule a mistrial in the case. Prosecutors immediately placed the case back on the docket for a new trial and Hatch informed McKenzie during the plea hearing that the state was ready to go forward.
“It is a difficult decision,” Hatch noted. “Criminal justice is a living, breathing thing … but there is a lot of gray.”
The prosecutor said the DA’s office worked extensively with the victim and family members on how to best proceed.
He added that in the final analysis, the young woman just didn’t want to go through the stress of testifying again in open court and with her energy focused on her new life of family and working. She just wanted the case to end.
Mullins pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense of assault and received an 11-month and 29-day sentence to be served on supervised probation and is banned from having contact with the victim.
McKenzie noted the case was a difficult one emotionally on those involved and that both sides said they just wanted it to be over.
“The easy thing for the state would be to go to trial,” McKenzie noted, adding this would avoid undue criticism of the plea agreement. It took courage, the judge said, in the face of public criticism, to honor the victim’s wishes.
“This is what happens in this room … it would be easier to dig in and have a trial and not endure the uninformed on social media,” McKenzie said.
As in the past, the judge again lamented courtroom coverage by media outlets that never go to court to find out the why cases are handled as they are.
It becomes click bait for some news sources, McKenzie said.
“No one is really, truly, happy with this resolution,” the judge continued. “It is a complex issue.”
He concluded it was the right thing to do to accept a plea to a lesser charge despite “the headlines and click baits” it will generate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.