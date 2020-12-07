A Crossville businesswoman believes a former employee who was upset over being dismissed is responsible for stealing close to $10,000 from a credit/debit card and online banking account.
The incident was reported Nov. 30 to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office by the victim who lives in the Lake Tansi area.
The victim believes that the thefts occurred at a rate of around $626 a week from a PayPal account, according to Lake Tansi Police Officer Keanan Austin’s report.
At the time of the report to law enforcement, the victim was uncertain about how long the thefts had gone on or if other banking accounts showed missing funds.
The former employee was dismissed in mid-October, according to the report.
Investigation is continuing.
