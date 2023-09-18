Weather Alert

...Patchy, Locally Dense, Fog Developing This Morning... Patchy fog, locally dense, especially near bodies of water and other usual fog prone locations, has and will continue to develop as these early morning hours progress today. Visibilities might very significantly in short distances, and were fog is locally dense, visibilities will be limited to one quarter of a mile or less. If traveling, please slow down, use your low beam headlights, leave extra space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Patchy fog should dissipate by 8 AM CDT today.