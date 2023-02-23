Veterans can learn more about their potential exposure to contaminants during their service and potential benefits they may qualify for under the PACT Act of 2022.
The meeting is set for March 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Cumberland Fellowship Church, 1640 West Ave.
Sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1015 in Crossville, the town hall will feature a presentation on the list of contaminants and potential exposure from breathing smoke from open-air burn pits used throughout Afghanistan and Iraq, working near Agent Orange residue during Vietnam, experiencing elevated radiation levels at various military sites during the 1970s and 1980s or drinking contaminated water at Camp JeJuene.
The PACT Act of 2022 expanded Veterans Administration health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. There will be a question and answer session during the presentation.
Veterans who served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War, or post-9/11 eras may be eligible for new healthcare and financial benefits. The PACT Act enacted in August 2022 adds more than 20 presumptive conditions for veterans who had toxic exposures while they served.
Veteran Affairs officials from Crossville surrounding counties will be present to assist veterans and their families with initiating claims for diseases due to the veteran’s exposure to toxic substances and other issues important to veterans, their spouses and dependents, and the survivors of deceased veterans.
