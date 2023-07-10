The Veterans Parade Committee will meet next Wednesday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m., at the American Legion Building at 1446 S. Main St. Committee members are needed to fill positions critical to the success of the parade in November. The parade has been very popular the past two years and it is volunteers who make it happen. The parade committee is a coalition of community citizens and military veterans working together.
All community members are welcome. During August, signs promoting the parade will appear around Crossville and Cumberland County. Volunteers from around the area are needed to help place the signs and insure good coverage of the area.
Parade applications will be available next month at vdpcc2022@yahoo.com, on the parade website at Parade4vets.org, at the Military Museum on Main St., and at the Cumberland County Veterans Service Office on the ground floor at the rear of the county courthouse.
For information about helping with the parade committee, contact Terry Mitchell at 931-202-1326, or by email at tjmitch@live.com.
