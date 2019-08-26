The planned second annual Veterans Day Parade has been canceled for 2019.
Organizers cite a lack of volunteer support to help with the logistics of producing a community parade.
“The Veterans Day Planning Committee is but a small aspect that goes into organizing and executing a parade,” wrote Alexander and Diane Alenitsch, who assist the committee with public affairs. “There is a myriad of logistical and tactical support that is required to affect a successful parade.
“Regrettably, volunteers were not forthcoming despite requests to the vast membership of the organizations that comprise the Cumberland County Veterans Council.”
Last year’s inaugural event featured more than 40 entries, including motorcycle riders, floats, marching bands and truckloads of veterans waving to the community. It was a cold day, but the community lined the streets to wave back to honor the veterans.
The Alenitsches said the event requires assistance with security, entry solicitation, registration, staging, publicity, and coordinating with local agencies.
“These issues just described are the tip of an iceberg to organizing a successful parade,” they wrote. “A handful of planning committee members can’t make it happen.”
The parade is the second event honoring members of the Armed Services and veterans to be canceled this year. The annual Pro-Troop Rally traditionally held July 4 was canceled due to health concerns of the organizer, though plans are for the event to return next summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.