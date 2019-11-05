Crossville and Cumberland County will hold the annual Veteran’s Day program on Monday, Nov. 11, at Memorial Park in downtown Crossville. The park is located across from the Cumberland County Courthouse.
The Cumberland County Community Band will perform patriotic selections beginning at 10:30 a.m. The program will begin at 11 a.m. with Sheriff Casey Cox, an Air Force veteran, serving as master of ceremony.
Guest speaker will be Gus Gocella of Honor Air. He is recognized in the community for his role in organizing the veterans trips to Washington D.C. where military memorials are visited.
The public is invited and urged to attend to honor those military veterans who served the country. It is suggested that persons who can bring their own lawn chairs as seating is limited.
Handicap parking will be available at Plateau Office Supply at Fourth St. and Rector Ave.
