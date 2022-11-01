The Cumberland County Community Band will offer patriotic music selections. Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox will serve as the master of ceremonies with Chaplain Jerry Brownstead offering the invocation.
The Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard will post the colors, followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Teri Utsey. The Community Band will then perform a service song medley, followed by the recognition of veterans by Cox.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster will issue their mayoral proclamations before introducing the guest speaker, Cameron Sexton, speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives.
The ceremony will close with closing remarks by Cox, a benediction by Brownstead and patriotic music selections from the Community Band.
Several schools have also announced Veterans Day programs on Nov. 11.
Brown Elementary
3766 Dunbar Rd.
9 a.m.
Pleasant Hill Elementary
486 W. Main St.
8 a.m.
Homestead Elementary
3889 Hwy. 127 S.
1:30 p.m.
The Cumberland County Community Band invites everyone to their Veterrans Benefit Concert, set Thursday, Nov. 3, at Stone Memorial High School, 2800 Cook Rd. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
This concert will feature familiar show tunes, marches and a tribute to veterans with plenty of patriotic music and recognition for the various branches of the military.
The concert is free; donations received at this concert are passed on to veterans organizations in Cumberland County.
