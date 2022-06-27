A new Tennessee Veterans Cemetery will soon be built in the Upper Cumberland just off Hwy. 70 W. in White County, and organizers are hoping Cumberland County will help support the project with a donation toward construction of a chapel for the site.
Donna Fare, chairman of the Upper Cumberland State Veterans Cemetery Association, asked the Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee for a donation to support that effort, asking for the $10 per veteran donation first sought in 2013.
“There’s about 6,000 veterans in your county. At $10 a veteran, that’s a whole lot of money,” Fare said. “We appreciate any generosity. Our No. 1 goal is to have the money in hand to complete the chapel.”
To date, nine of the 14 counties in the Upper Cumberland have donated to the effort, some in a lump sum and others over time. Cumberland County has not previously donated to the effort, Fare said.
The Tennessee Department of Veterans Services manages five veterans cemeteries. Currently, the cemeteries include two in Knoxville, one in Nashville, one in Memphis and the newest cemetery at Parker’s Crossroads east of Jackson. The federal government provides grants for these cemeteries.
There are also five national veterans cemeteries located in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Mountain Home and Nashville. Mountain Home near Johnson City and Chattanooga continue to accept veteran remains, though the other three will only accept remains of a family member of someone previously interred.
Veterans can be buried at federal or state veterans cemeteries at no cost, and their spouses can be buried with them.
Work to establish an Upper Cumberland State Veterans Cemetery began in 2013. Several sites were considered, including one in Cumberland County. The 107-acre site in White County was purchased in 2020.
“This is the only area in Tennessee where there is not a state veterans cemetery,” Fare said during the June 22 meeting of the budget committee.
Last year, the site was ranked 66th on a list of grant proposals for federal funding, with 43 projects funded. Fare said hopes were high the project would be funded in the next round.
But before construction begins, there is a chance to upgrade the basic construction plan of an open-air pavilion to an enclosed chapel with restrooms.
“That has to be donated,” Fare said. “If we have the money in hand before the project starts, the architect can change it over. That’s our goal.”
About $22,000 has been raised.
Once federal funding is awarded, she estimated it would take 12-14 months for construction of the administration building and chapel and to prepare the first section of graves and a columbarium.
Shawn Brunelle, from Cumberland County and the co-chair of the veterans cemetery association, said the cemetery was not a “White County” project.
“It’s for our county and the 14 others in the Upper Cumberland,” he said.
Members of the budget committee noted they had heard nonprofit donation requests early in June, and the budget was nearing finalization. The panel was set to discuss revenue projections following the cemetery presentation.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, asked if local veterans organizations had been contacted, and asked if the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council might be able to help with the project.
Brunelle, who is also active with the Veterans Assistance Council, explained those funds were meant specifically to help local veterans experiencing hardships and emergency situations.
“It wouldn’t be used for this type of project,” he said, adding the cemetery association could ask for other donations. Fare noted the American Legion Old Dixie Post which disbanded a few years before, had donated a portion of proceeds from the sale of their building to the cemetery.
That went toward the property purchase along with about $200,000 raised across the Upper Cumberland, with the balance from the state budget.
There was discussion about the need for a cemetery in the area and its potential use, even from Cumberland County’s large veteran population.
“How many? The demand is going to be great initially,” Fare said. “But our veteran numbers are declining every day across the United States.”
Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, who is a U.S. Army veterans, noted she and her husband have made their funeral arrangements with the federal cemetery at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery in Kansas.
“Lots of our veterans are not from here,” she noted.
Brunelle explained to commissioners veterans were able to make “reservations” at veterans cemeteries. And, if he were to pass away before the Upper Cumberland cemetery is open, he could be interred at another cemetery and then moved to the Upper Cumberland when it opened.
Mall said she has heard several people note the need for a veterans cemetery in the region.
“I know $60,000 is a huge shock,” she said. “But that doesn’t preclude the importance of that cemetery.”
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, said he was uncomfortable with the last-minute request, but wanted to support the project. He suggested the county donate $5,000, and possibly donate for multiple years.
Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner, proposed the panel approve $1 per veteran in funding for the year, noting the motion was tentative pending budget review.
“I don’t think we can do $10 a veteran,” he said, noting the panel may have to make budget cuts depending on revenue projections.
Sherrill supported Norris’ motion, which was unanimously approved at $6,396 — $1 for each veteran as of the most recent census count.
Sherrill noted the cemetery association could return for funding next year, urging them to contact the county earlier in the budget process.
