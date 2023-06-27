Jerry Brownstead reflected as he placed the flag at the grave marker for Sgt. Milo Lemert in the Crossville City Cemetery.
Brownstead, chaplain with American Legion Post 163, said the memory of the World War I Medal of Honor recipient was fading in the community.
Earlier this week, he stood before the Cumberland Count Commission and asked for help in reversing that. He asked that Sept. 29, in 2023 and every year after, be set aside as a day of remembrance for Cumberland County’s hero.
“His body was brought home to the Depot just a few steps from here,” Brownstead told the Commission.
Crossville’s Depot saw two Medal of Honor recipients return home from World War I — Sgt. Alvin C. York of Pall Mall, who arrived to celebration; and Lemert, who was carried off in a flag-draped coffin.
Yet the significance of Lemert’s actions on a battlefield in France are not well known, Brownstead said.
“I ask people who Milo is. They say they see his name on a building and a highway,” he said.
Milo Lemert was born in Iowa March 25, 1890, the 10th of 11 children. The family moved from Iowa to Oklahoma to Kansas during his childhood. He attended Kansas State University for a time, but left school to help his father with the family sheep farm.
In 1912, his father sold the farm and the family made their way to Crossville, setting up their new home on a farm between town and the current Cumberland Mountain State Park.
The United States entered World War I in April 1917, though fighting had been ongoing since July 1914 in Europe.
Milo and his brother, Nathan, joined the Tennessee National Guard that year and were sent to South Carolina for training.
While there, Milo married Nellie V. Snodgrass of Crossville, daughter of Judge C.E. Snodgrass of Crossville. The two had known each other in Crossville and she was teaching in Greeneville, SC, at the time. They were wed Sept. 29, 1917.
That next March, the Lemert brothers received orders to report to the front lines in Europe. They were part of the 119th Infantry, 30th Division — the Old Hickory Division made up of National Guard units from Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.
There were several soldiers from Crossville there with the Lemert brothers.
As World War I neared its final days, fierce fighting continued in France and Belgium along the Hindenburg Line. The Germans built this defensive position from 1916-’17. It stretched 90 miles, with trenches, concrete and steel-reinforced dugouts and artillery observation posts.
Soldiers with the Old Hickory Division joined with troops from the 1st Australian Division advanced on the German line.
Litton Thurman, from Crossville, was there that day. He wrote in a letter home, “We went over the top Sunday morning and took one of the strongest points on the famous Hindenburg Line that they had been holding for four years. We drove them about three miles in four hours, and we sure had some hard fighting and had several casualties.”
Milo Lemert was among those killed in the offensive. Thurman later recounted that he was next to Lemert when he was struck by a machine gun bullet to his side and killed.
It was Sept. 29, 1918 — his first wedding anniversary.
Gen. John J. Pershing recommended Milo Lemert for the Medal of Honor for his actions that day.
Seeing that the left flank of his company was held up, Lemert located the enemy machine-gun emplacement, which had been causing heavy casualties. In the face of heavy fire, he rushed it single-handed, killing the entire crew with grenades. Continuing along the enemy trench in advance of the company, he reached another emplacement, which he also charged, silencing the gun with grenades. A third machine-gun emplacement opened upon him from the left and with similar skill and bravery, he destroyed this also.
“Later, in company with another Sergeant (Sgt. Litton Thurman), he attacked a fourth machine-gun nest, being killed as he reached the parapet of the emplacement.”
Thurman was later awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions that day.
Nathan Lemert found his brother’s body three days later, once the fighting subsided. His body was wrapped in burlap and buried on the battlefield in Grave #39. When the Old Hickory Cemetery was established in Hargicourt, France, in October, the remains were moved. It was the first of several moves for his remains in the waning days of the war.
World War I came to a close Nov. 11, 1918. Milo Lemert was reburied at Bony American Military Cemetery in the Somme.
Milo’s young widow Nell was living in Oklahoma City in 1919. She had asked for details of her husband’s grave location and a photo. Eventually, families were offered a choice — they could leave their loved ones buried in France, have the remains sent to Arlington National Cemetery or have the deceased returned to their home of record and buried in a local cemetery.
Nell asked that his body be returned to Crossville in the care of her father. But Nell had remarried by 1921, and was no longer considered next of kin. While Milo’s father, now living in California, had said the burial should remain in France, there were more negotiations and finally a decision to return Sgt. Milo Lemert to Crossville.
On July 28, 1921, Judge Snodgrass met the train that carried Lemert’s remains. He was buried in Crossville City Cemetery with a white marker that read, “Milo Lemert, 1st Sgt. Company G., 119th Infantry, 30th Division, Born Albion, Iowa, March 25, 1890, Killed in France September 29, 1918 in the Battle of Bellicourt.”
Nell, who had received her husband’s Medal of Honor, later donated it to the Tennessee State Museum.
That was not the end of Sgt. Lemert’s story.
In 1986, Michael R. Moser, then editor of the Crossville Chronicle, went looking for Lemert’s grave, his interest sparked by the Cumberland County Playhouse’s production of “Tennessee, USA!” Few people could tell him anything about this World War I hero. A short story in the paper yielded some leads and Moser found himself at Crossville City Cemetery.
“To my shock and disappointment, the white stone, weathered marker made no mention of the Medal of Honor,” Moser wrote in 2004.
That launched an effort to bring proper recognition to Lemert and his resting place. Moser researched Lemert and tracked down the remaining family members — a requirement before the headstone could be changed. Former Congressman Jim Cooper helped process the forms, and Frank Bohannon and American Legion Post 163 and L.T. Thurman Jr., Litton’s son, joined the effort.
On Memorial Day 1987, a ceremony was held and the proper marker for Sgt. Lemert’s grave was put in place. A granite slab bears the Medal of Honor citation and a lighted flag pole marks the spot.
The county later named the former U.S. Post Office on Main St. in honor of Lemert, with a photo and framed explanation of his place in Cumberland County’s history on display. In 2000, the road connecting Hwy. 127 south of Crossville to Hwy. 70 E. at Peavine Rd. was named Milo Lemert Parkway.
There are also plans to recognize Lemert in the Veterans and First Responders Memorial under development in Fairfield Glade, as well.
Brownstead asked the Cumberland County Commission to support a day of remembrance for Lemert on Sept. 29 each year.
“I want to have a short, sweet, simple ceremony where this county can reflect on a national treasure that is lying in eternal rest in our cemetery,” he said.
John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, requested the county develop a proclamation to recognize Lemert, supported by Tom Isham, 2nd District commissioner. The motion was unanimously approved.
Patterson said Sept. 29 would be known as a Day of Remembrance to honor Sgt. Milo Lemert and his actions in World War I.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said his office develops proclamations for numerous occasions during the year. He said they could draft one to be brought back to the commission in July or August.
