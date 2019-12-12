A representative from Verizon appeared before the Crossville Regional Planning Commission as part of the first step toward installing a small cell pole designed to bolster service in a high cellphone traffic area.
Alex Brosky of Verizon Wireless appeared before the city planning commission during the late November meeting to explain the process of gaining approval to install the new small cell deployment unit. He also stayed to hold inservice training for planners.
Verizon is proposing installation of a small cell deployment pole on S. Main St. in front of the old high school that is now used for court offices. It will be located directly across from Cumberland Medical Center.
To be effective for the high-volume area, Brosky explained that the tower has to be in a limited location and the pole has to be a specific height. This is the first request of this nature to come before the CRPC.
Because the proposal for the structure is within the Tennessee Department of Transportation right-of-way, TDOT requires approval of the municipality involved, and first step is approval of the plan and a recommendation to city council.
The tower will be a 4G capacity node designed to relieve the demand in the Justice Center/CMC high-volume area by increasing bandwidth and speed. The tower will only affect those two buildings and businesses in the immediate area.
It was noted that about 80% of calls are made from cellphones and when data is downloaded from the internet, it can slow down service in high-traffic areas.
The plan is to install the tower, which will be black in color and approximately 15-feet tall that will blend in with the surrounding area.
Planners, after reviewing Verizon’s request, approved the application and recommended approval by council. If the city approves the request, the recommendation will be forward to TDOT for its approval of the location.
In other business, planners took the following action:
•APPROVED a request to allow a land swap between Liberty Baptist Church and an adjoining property owner due to expected property loss when the 127 North Corridor work begins. Planners also approved unanimously the swap and a variance waiving the requirement for soil testing for a backup septic system.
•APPROVED a request for a setback variance submitted by Scott and Christie VanWinkle for 91 Brown Ave. to allow for construction of a two-car garage. The proposed construction would be within the setback requirements but the requested variance does not pose a safety threat to the public and is similar to other situations on Brown Ave.
•APPROVED a request of two property owners that the name of the street that fronts their property be changed from Mariners Pointe Dr. to Pointe Dr. The recommendation is being sent to council. The request was signed by Johnny Reeves, owner of condos on Mariners Pointe Dr., and Mark Moore, owner of the hotel property.
•DISCUSSED and rejected at this time a request to conduct a feasibility study of a non-contiguous annexation of Meadow Park Lake property from the City Lake Commission through City Manager Greg Wood. The city manager requested guidance on whether planners would entertain annexing territory that is not contiguous to the corporate limits that is allowed by state law.
Most planners were against the request while a few said they would need more information before making a recommendation that the feasibility study take place.
•APPROVED city planner Kevin Dean’s monthly report for the minutes that included: a simple two-lot subdivision and one-lot subdivision requests inhouse and in progress; a simple two-lot subdivision completed on W. Fourth St.; no regular plats in progress; completion of the Cantrell Division II plat; and for the period of July 1 through Nov. 14, ten planning items reviews, 11 final lot approvals, six new lots created; $450 in fees collected; 14.05 acres subdivided; and 680 feet of new water lines.
