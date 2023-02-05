Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is now accepting applications for food vendors to participate in the 23rd annual Spring Planting and Music Festival on Saturday, April 29.
A one-time fee of $25 is required for food vendors interested in selling food items during this one-day festival. This fee can also be applied towards an application to be a part of other park-sponsored events such as the Haunting in the Hills Storytelling Festival on Sept. 16.
All vendors will need to bring their own food truck, tent, table, chairs and equipment. Food vendors will be provided electrical hook-ups along with access to water only. Generators are not permitted.
The National Park Service policy regarding food sales requires a Certified Food Manager (CFM) as business is being conducted, as outlined in the FDA Food Code. This is accomplished by successfully passing an accredited ANSI food safety certification exam.
Certification can be obtained by completion of an online course from companies such as AAA Food Handler. The cost of the certification can be found on the company web site at aaafoodhandler.com/food-manager-certification. A certificate will be required along with the application package and general liability insurance for review and approval by Public Health and Safety.
The National Park Service policy regarding food sales requires proof of general liability insurance as well as a health and safety inspection. Protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in place for this event to enhance the protection of individuals and communities from COVID-19.
Interested individuals should contact Joshua Savage at 423-569-7335 or joshua_savage@nps.gov.
Food Vendor Applications are available online at www.nps.gov/biso/getinvolved/commercial-use-authorization-application-and-requirements.htm.
Food vendor applications are due no later than March 22.
